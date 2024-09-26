Georgia Army National Guard leaders and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) personnel assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene in southeast and middle Georgia during an aerial survey in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938317
|VIRIN:
|240928-A-KE355-2553
|Filename:
|DOD_110590826
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia Army National Guard Conduct Aerial Survey with GEMA/HS, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.