Hurricane Helene - Georgia Army National Guard Conduct Aerial Survey with GEMA/HS

Georgia Army National Guard leaders and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) personnel assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene in southeast and middle Georgia during an aerial survey in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)