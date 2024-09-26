Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene - Georgia Army National Guard Conduct Aerial Survey with GEMA/HS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Army National Guard leaders and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) personnel assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene in southeast and middle Georgia during an aerial survey in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938317
    VIRIN: 240928-A-KE355-2553
    Filename: DOD_110590826
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia Army National Guard Conduct Aerial Survey with GEMA/HS, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download