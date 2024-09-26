Hurricane Helene - Together, Strong

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Atlanta-based Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, assist Georgia State Defense Force personnel and local citizens with removing tree debris from the road in Swainsboro, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)