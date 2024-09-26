Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene - Together, Strong

    SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Atlanta-based Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, assist Georgia State Defense Force personnel and local citizens with removing tree debris from the road in Swainsboro, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

