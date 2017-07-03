WAVES Veteran

PEARL HARBOR (March 7, 2017) Monica Sosaya Halford, veteran and former member of the Navy’s Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, poses for a photo after an interview on Joint Naval Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam During her service, Halford served as a flight attendant for four years and during the Korean War. (Department of Defense photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana S. Paschal)

