PEARL HARBOR (March 7, 2017) Monica Sosaya Halford, veteran and former member of the Navy’s Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, poses for a photo after an interview on Joint Naval Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam During her service, Halford served as a flight attendant for four years and during the Korean War. (Department of Defense photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana S. Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 01:47
|Photo ID:
|3226717
|VIRIN:
|170307-N-WM477-018
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WAVES Veteran [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT