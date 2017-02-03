Director of Defense Intelligence Agency visits NCCU

Lt. Gen. Vincent R. Stewart, speaks to students and staff of North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and North Carolina State University about the opportunities in the U.S. Intelligence Community at NCCU in Durham, N.C., March 3, 2017. The Intelligence Community is composed of 17 federal intelligence agencies, which have unique missions but work collaboratively to protect the U.S., its allies, and interests from adversarial threats. After the keynote address, Stewart, along with Col. Dimitri Henry, Col. Jerry Carter, and Lt. Col William Wilburn, engaged in a Q&A segment. Stewart is the Director of Defense Intelligence Agency and the Commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Henry is the chief of staff of the Intelligence department at Headquarters Marine Corps, Carter is the assistant chief of staff G-2 with II Marine Expeditionary Force, and Wilburn is the executive officer to the director of DIA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonio J. Rubio/Released)

