Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban experiences flying the MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in a flight simulator during Corporal’s Course Feb. 8 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. Ban, a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company, has been in the JGSDF for eight years.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 00:39
|Photo ID:
|3225979
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-TH199-126
|Resolution:
|1186x791
|Size:
|91.52 KB
|Location:
|FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member [Image 1 of 134], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
