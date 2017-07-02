Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban experiences flying the MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in a flight simulator during Corporal’s Course Feb. 8 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. Ban, a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company, has been in the JGSDF for eight years.

Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 Location: FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP