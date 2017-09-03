17.1 Flight ops

An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit starts propellers during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), March 9, 2017. Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU embarked aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Readiness Group, as part of their annual spring patrol of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The 31st MEU, embarked on the amphibious ships of the Expeditionary Strike Group 7, has the capability to respond to any crisis or contingency at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jona R. Meme/Released)

Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN