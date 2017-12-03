ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 11, 2017) – Chaplain Doyle McMurray salutes as Sailors commit the remains of former service members and their family members to the deep during a burial-at-sea ceremony on the starboard aircraft elevator aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting in a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter S. Harwell/Released)
This work, 170311-N-RL456-0091 [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
