170311-N-RL456-0126

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 11, 2017) – The rifle detail renders honors during a burial-at-sea ceremony on the starboard aircraft elevator aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting in a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter S. Harwell/Released)

