British Royal Marine Cpl. Matt Musto competes in the shot put event during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. Musto, a Plymouth, England native, is a member of the International Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3225946 VIRIN: 170310-M-RZ188-002 Resolution: 2235x3352 Size: 1.26 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.