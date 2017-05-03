Florida Marine takes on combat training in Japan

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Acevedo, a rifleman, prepares to demonstrate the use of night vision goggles to Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers at Somagahara, Japan, March 6, 2017. Forest Light is designed to maintain readiness and interoperability of JGSDF and forward-deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to ensure an effective and rapid response to any contingency in the region. Acevedo, from Kissimmee, Florida, is attached to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Ibarra)

