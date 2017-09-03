Members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, 30th Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, Eastern Army fast rope out of an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during Forest Light 17-1 at Camp Soumagahara on Mar. 9, 2017. Forest Light is a routine, semi-annual exercise conducted by U.S. and Japanese forces in order to strengthen interoperability and combined capabilities in defense of the U.S.-Japanese alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 00:36
|Photo ID:
|3225952
|VIRIN:
|030917-M-PY134-436
|Resolution:
|4614x3039
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PRESS RELEASE: U.S.-Japanese Conduct Aerial Integration Training during Forest Light 17-1 [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT