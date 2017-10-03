170310-N-VR594-219

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 10, 2017) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jacob R. Arguelles and Damage Controlman 1st Class William Robbles help Tammie Sarazin, Arguelles' mother, don fire fighting gear during the family and friends day cruise aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Lake Erie welcomed more than 280 family and friends aboard for the day at sea. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey J. Hockenberger (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:32 Photo ID: 3225919 VIRIN: 170310-N-VR594-219 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 1.52 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170310-N-VR594-219 [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.