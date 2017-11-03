170311-N-DS065-0035

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 11, 2017) – Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) slack off the messenger line before delivering fuel to the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)

