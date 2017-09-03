Ready at Sea

An AV-8B Harriet pilot with Marine Attack Squadron 311, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals to flight deck personnel during flight operations aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) March 9, 2017. Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU embarked aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Readiness Group, as part of their annual spring patrol of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The 31st MEU, embarked on the amphibious ships of the Expeditionary Strike Group 7, has the capability to respond to any crisis or contingency at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

