Gary Sinise, electric bassist, Lt. Dan Band, performs during the March Meltdown event, Geottge Memorial Field House, Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2017. The March Meltdown event consisted of family day activities and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Estrella)
This work, 2017 March Meltdown Event "Lt. Dan Band" [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
