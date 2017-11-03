Gaining the initiative: Marines take down enemy combatants in urban environment

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment exit a CH-53E Super Stallion to conduct a raid on a Military Operations in Urban Terrain training town in order to take down an enemy logistics hub during Realistic Urban Training, March 10, 2017. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

