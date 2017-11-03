MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment exit a CH-53E Super Stallion to conduct a raid on a Military Operations in Urban Terrain training town in order to take down an enemy logistics hub during Realistic Urban Training, March 10, 2017. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 00:33
|Photo ID:
|3225925
|VIRIN:
|170310-M-FJ661-037
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gaining the initiative: Marines take down enemy combatants in urban environment [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
