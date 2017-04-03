170304-N-PA772-107

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (MARCH 4, 2017) Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Garin presented a gift to Rear Admiral Douglas G. Morton (retired), North Carolina State University associate vice chancellor for facilities and former Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast commanding officer, thanking him for traveling to Jacksonville to be the guest speaker for the 2017 NAVFAC Seabee Ball. The gift, a miniature replica of the statue at the Seabee Memorial in Arlington, Vir., has a plaque that states "with compassion for others, We Build - We Fight, for peace with freedom." (U.S. Navy photo by Jeff Hamlin/released)

