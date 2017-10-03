170310-N-IK388-092 NORFOLK, Va. (March 10, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Force (USFF) Adm. Phil Davidson awards a plaque to the USFF Sea Sailor of the Year (SOY), Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Courtney P. Evers after the award announcement. Evers will travel to Washington, D.C to be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stacy M. Atkins Ricks/Released)

