    170310-N-IK388-092 [Image 15 of 369]

    170310-N-IK388-092

    NORFOLK, VA

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170310-N-IK388-092 NORFOLK, Va. (March 10, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Force (USFF) Adm. Phil Davidson awards a plaque to the USFF Sea Sailor of the Year (SOY), Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Courtney P. Evers after the award announcement. Evers will travel to Washington, D.C to be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stacy M. Atkins Ricks/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 01:45
    Photo ID: 3226684
    VIRIN: 170310-N-IK388-092
    Resolution: 5146x3676
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170310-N-IK388-092 [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

