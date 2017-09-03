170309-N-WR252-0082

170309-N-WR252-0096

BREMERTON, Washington (March 9, 2017) Airman Nathaniel Smith from San Antonio, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), picks up trash during a base cleanup on board Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew R. White / Not Released)

