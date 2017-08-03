MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Lance Cpl. Jeff Wall with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Law Enforcement Detachment uses an iron to bring out fingerprints left behind on a paper in an expeditionary forensic exploitation cell. LE Marines take evidence collected during a raid, like the one conducted by the Maritime Raid Force during the MEU’s Realistic Urban Training, March 8, 2017, and process it to collect intelligence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3226681
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-KH860-014
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Expeditionary forensic exploitation [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
