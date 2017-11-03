170311-N-SF984-259

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 11, 2017) U.S 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, performs at Hambantota Beach Park as part of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3225949 VIRIN: 170311-N-SF984-259 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.33 MB Location: HAMBANTOTA, LK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170311-N-SF984-259 [Image 1 of 133], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.