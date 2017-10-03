ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 10, 2017) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jordan Spires ascends a ladder to set fire boundaries in the hangar bay during a damage control training team drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The ship is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M. Patten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:35 Photo ID: 3225940 VIRIN: 170310-N-NJ910-0052 Resolution: 3968x2852 Size: 1.42 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170310-N-NJ910-0052 [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.