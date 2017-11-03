(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    03.11.2017

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 11, 2017) – The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) flies the Golf flag to signal that she is the guide ship while delivering fuel to the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:38
    Photo ID: 3225967
    VIRIN: 170311-N-QJ850-0165
    Resolution: 3821x5582
    Size: 943.75 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170311-N-QJ850-0165 [Image 1 of 133], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    iwo jima
    America
    atlantic
    roosevelt
    florida
    navy
    mayport
    amphibious
    assault
    lhd
    LHD 7
    fas
    NMCS
    iwo
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    fueling-at-sea
    DDG 80

