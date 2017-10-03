170310-N-GX781-160 NORFOLK, Va. (March 10, 2017) - Capt. Douglas Beaver, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Norfolk, reads his orders during Naval Station Norfolk's change of command ceremony, March 10, 2017, at Naval Station Norfolk. Capt. Rich McDaniel assumed duties as Commanding Officer, Naval Station Norfolk, from Capt. Douglas Beaver during the ceremony. McDaniel previously served as Naval Station Norfolk's executive officer, and is the 47th commanding officer. Upon being received, Beaver retired after 27 years of service. Naval Station Norfolk Covers 6,200 acres, plus outlying properties, and contains more than 600 significant facilities and 326 tenant commands. Naval Station Norfolk has 13 piers and an 8,000-foot airfield, supporting more than 59 ships and more than 187 aircraft and 18 squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colbey Livingston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:37 Photo ID: 3225961 VIRIN: 170310-N-GX781-160 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 703.59 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170310-N-GX781-160 [Image 1 of 134], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.