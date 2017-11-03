170311-N-QJ850-0064

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 11, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) sends over a fueling probe to the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

