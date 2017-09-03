170310-N-WF272-017 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Victor Martinez, from Haddon Heights, N.J., conducts maintenance on a tow tractor in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 00:39 Photo ID: 3225973 VIRIN: 170310-N-WF272-017 Resolution: 3000x2011 Size: 1.51 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 133], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.