Ship's Serviceman Completes Transaction

170309-N-NB544-029 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2017) Ship's Serviceman Seaman Karissa King, from Vancouver, Wash., completes a transaction in the ship's main store aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The ship's store profits provide the funding for the ship's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation division to pay for special activities and events for Sailors and Marines at sea. USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

