Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy

U.S. Marine Corps Capt Christopher Tamayo, conducts guided discussions with students attending, Latinos in Science and Engineering Leadership Academy (MAES).

MAES was founded in 1974 to increase the number of Latinos in engineering, technical, mathematics and science fields. The organization’s mission is to promote, cultivate and honor excellence in education and leadership among Latinos engineers and scientists.(U.S. MArine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/Released)

