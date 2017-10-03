U.S. Marine Corps Capt Christopher Tamayo, conducts guided discussions with students attending, Latinos in Science and Engineering Leadership Academy (MAES).
MAES was founded in 1974 to increase the number of Latinos in engineering, technical, mathematics and science fields. The organization’s mission is to promote, cultivate and honor excellence in education and leadership among Latinos engineers and scientists.(U.S. MArine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/Released)
This work, Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
