170312-N-BL637-020 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (March 12, 2017) Sideboys from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) render honors to Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, center left, Gen. Lee, Sun Jin, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, center right, and Gen. Leem, Ho-young, deputy commander, Combined Force, Republic of Korea, center, on the flight deck. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

