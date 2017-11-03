170311-N-HD638-135 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (March 11, 2017) Sideboys from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) render honors to distinguished visitors from The Republic of Korea on the flight deck. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 01:47 Photo ID: 3226714 VIRIN: 170311-N-HD638-135 Resolution: 2500x2147 Size: 3.35 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170311-N-HD638-135 [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.