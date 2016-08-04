170311-N-SH284-052

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (March 11, 2017) The decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Independence is towed through the Sinclair Inlet en route to Brownsville, Texas, for dismantling by International Shipbreaking Ltd. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3226669 VIRIN: 170311-N-SH284-052 Resolution: 4225x2817 Size: 1 MB Location: PORT ORCHARD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decommissioned USS Independence Begins its Journey to Brownsville, Texas for Dismantling [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.