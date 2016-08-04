170311-N-SH284-052
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (March 11, 2017) The decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Independence is towed through the Sinclair Inlet en route to Brownsville, Texas, for dismantling by International Shipbreaking Ltd. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3226669
|VIRIN:
|170311-N-SH284-052
|Resolution:
|4225x2817
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PORT ORCHARD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Decommissioned USS Independence Begins its Journey to Brownsville, Texas for Dismantling [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT