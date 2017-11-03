170312-N-BL637-076 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (March 12, 2017) Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, left, Gen. Lee, Sun Jin, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, center, and Gen. Leem, Ho-young, deputy commander, Combined Force, Republic of Korea, center right, observe flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 01:46 Photo ID: 3226699 VIRIN: 170312-N-BL637-076 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 4.28 MB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170312-N-BL637-076 [Image 1 of 369], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.