170117-N-ME988-716 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) – Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in a Noncombatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise. Marines posed as evacuees being brought in from an American embassy while the crew attended to them and any needs they may have had. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

