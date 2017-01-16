170116-N-HB733-120

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 16, 2017) An SA-300J Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Ameila Earhart (T-AKE 6) flies alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 02:09 [Image 1 of 735] PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170116-N-HB733-120 [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.