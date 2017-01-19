(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01.19.2017

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 19, 2017) - Personnel Specialist 1st Class Jan Africa, from Las Vegas, takes the 2016 Navy-wide chief petty officer advancement exam aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Jan. 19, 2017. Donald Cook, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 00:42
    Photo ID: 3118376
    VIRIN: 170119-N-KP948-006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 648.93 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170119-N-KP948-006 [Image 1 of 231], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Donald Cook
    United States Navy
    NMCS
