170117-N-DS065-0050
MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) perform first aid procedures during a medical training team drill. Iwo Jima is at its homeport in Mayport, Fla., conducting scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 02:07
|Photo ID:
|3119930
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-DS065-0050
|Resolution:
|2647x1767
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170117-N-DS065-0050 [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT