170117-N-DS065-0050

MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) perform first aid procedures during a medical training team drill. Iwo Jima is at its homeport in Mayport, Fla., conducting scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)

