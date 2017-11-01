U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody D. James, a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), guides his fire team through a Virtual Battlespace 3 (VBS 3) simulation exercise during the Spartan Tactical Games on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 11, 2017. VBS 3 and the Spartan Tactical Games allow the Marines to test their tactical and cognitive thinking while competing against each other on a squad level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 02:10
|Photo ID:
|3119975
|VIRIN:
|170111-M-CA957-1008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, U.S. Marines with 2/6 Spartan Tactical Games [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
