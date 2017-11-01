U.S. Marines with 2/6 Spartan Tactical Games

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody D. James, a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), guides his fire team through a Virtual Battlespace 3 (VBS 3) simulation exercise during the Spartan Tactical Games on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 11, 2017. VBS 3 and the Spartan Tactical Games allow the Marines to test their tactical and cognitive thinking while competing against each other on a squad level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally)

