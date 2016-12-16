The Repose of Sen. John H. Glenn Jr. Dec. 16, 2016

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Tyler J. Zagurski, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, stands at modified parade rest in front of the casket of Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., during a public viewing at the Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 16, 2016. Having flown 149 combat missions in World War II and the Korean War, Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth in 1962. After retiring from the space program, Glenn was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974 to represent the state of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

