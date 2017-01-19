170119-N-ME988-113
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2017) The visit, board, search and seizure team aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) return to the ship during a maritime interdiction operation exercise. Carter Hall is underway participating in a composite training unit exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)
|01.19.2017
|01.24.2017 00:40
|3118343
|170119-N-ME988-113
|5568x3712
|1.52 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
|0
