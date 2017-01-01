Col. Bill Vivian, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Edward Zapata, SPMAGTF-CR-CC sergeant major, pass through an entry control point in Jordan, Jan. 1, 2017. While visiting these SPMAGTF Marines, Vivian and Zapata discussed the past, present and future missions of the force and thanked the Marines for their hard work. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a well-trained crisis response force that participates in theater security cooperation exercises across USCENTCOM to support partner nations in this important region.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 00:40
|Photo ID:
|3118352
|VIRIN:
|170101-M-VA277-054
|Resolution:
|4703x3135
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF CO, SGTMAJ visit Marines in Jordan [Image 1 of 228], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
