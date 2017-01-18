Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner Funeral

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys perform a fly-over at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in honor of Lt. Gen. Martin L. Brandtner in Fernley, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Lt. Gen. Brandtner is one of two Marines to be awarded two Navy Crosses for his actions during the Vietnam War. He retired after serving 33 years in the Marine Corps and is survived by his wife Sandra and his four children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez)

