170118-N-PZ223-073

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Jan. 18, 2017) Preschool students give Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, the Commander of Joint Region Marianas, hug following a book reading. The book reading was conducted at the child development center onboard U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristina D. Rasco/Released)

