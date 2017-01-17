170117-N-BL637-057

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a burial-at-sea ceremony for 25 U.S. military veterans and one military spouse. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

