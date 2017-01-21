USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon departed Naval Station Norfolk as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas o

170121-N-ZY039-068

NORFOLK, Va.(Jan. 21, 2017) Yeoman 3rd Class Jordan Brown maintains entries in the deck log on the bridge aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon departed Naval Station Norfolk as part of the deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/Released)

