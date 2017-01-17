170117-N-AD499-024
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Denzel Moche, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), wraps a pallet for offloading. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting basic training off the coast of Southern Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Galbraith/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 00:40
|Photo ID:
|3118349
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-AD499-024
|Resolution:
|5638x3763
|Size:
|1020.13 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170117-N-AD499-024 [Image 1 of 232], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT