PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Denzel Moche, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), wraps a pallet for offloading. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting basic training off the coast of Southern Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Galbraith/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 00:40 Photo ID: 3118349 VIRIN: 170117-N-AD499-024 Resolution: 5638x3763 Size: 1020.13 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US