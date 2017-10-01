170110-N-HB733-048

SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 10, 2017) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nicholas Hunter stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a transit through the Suez Canal. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

