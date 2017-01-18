170118-N-BL637-084
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2017) Master-at-Arms Seaman William Dunn, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), fires an M240B light machine gun while Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Schilcher acts as a safety observer during a weapons qualification exercise. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 00:39
|Photo ID:
|3118331
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-BL637-084
|Resolution:
|2300x1372
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170118-N-BL637-084 [Image 1 of 230], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
