170118-N-BL637-084

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2017) Master-at-Arms Seaman William Dunn, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), fires an M240B light machine gun while Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Schilcher acts as a safety observer during a weapons qualification exercise. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

