You Call, We Haul

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, prepare a heavy equipment training load for a helicopter support team (HST) training exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 13, 2017. The heavy equipment training load is used to closely simulate large cargo that must be transported around the SPMAGTF area of operations. The ability to move cargo or heavy equipment almost anywhere enhances the crisis response capabilities of the SPMAGTF

