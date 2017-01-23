170123-N-JI086-187 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2017) The forecastle of USS Porter (DDG 78) as it pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 23, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

