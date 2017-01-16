U.S. Marine shoots the Mossberg 12 Gage Shotgun during the Non-Lethal weapons Instructor Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Japanese security guards complete a week long Non-Lethal weapons Instructor Course, which covered Taser training, OC exposure and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters)
This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
